NFL Network & RedZone return to Sling TV

Sling has announced a new long-term deal has been made with NFL Media to stream NFL RedZone and NFL Network. The deal was officially announced on the first Sunday of the NFL’s 2020/2021 season.

NFL Network is now back as part of the SLING Blue service, while NFL RedZone is back as part of the SLING Blue Sports Extra package.

“We’re excited to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, most importantly our customers and NFL fans,” said Andy LeCuyer, DISH’s senior vice president of programming.

Sling offers 3 days free of several add-ons including the Sports Extra package with NFL RedZone, NBA TV, FOX Sports 2, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, beIN SPORTS, Pac-12, Tennis Channel, MLB Network Strike Zone, Outside Television, Olympic Channel.

Sling currently offers three tiers: 30+ channels (Orange), 45 channels (Blue), and 50+ channels (Orange & Blue combined).

Source: Sling TV