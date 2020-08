Get your orders in today! Right now you can get the newest Fire HD 10 Tablet with 10.1″ screen and 32 GB storage for just $99.99 (List: $149.99) on Amazon. That’s $50 off the list price! Need more storage space? You can also get the 64GB model for just $139.99 (List: $189). Both models feature up to 12 hours of battery life, Alexa voice control, 2.0 GHz processing, and 2 GB of RAM. Jump over to Amazon to place your order.