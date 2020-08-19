Star Trek: Picard – Season One Blu-ray Release Date, Editions & Specs

We’ve got details on the first season of Star Trek: Picard releasing to disc! Season One of the CBS All Access exclusive will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and a Blu-ray SteelBook on October 6, 2020.

The 3-disc set includes over 2 hours of bonus features such as “Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars,” Story Logs, Deleted Scenes, “Aliens Alive: The xBs,” Picard Props, Set Me Up, Gag Reel, and more.

On Blu-ray the episodes are presented in 1080p (MPEG-4) video at 16×9 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and English Stereo options. Subtitles are provided in English SDH. Run time is approximately 8 hours, 8 minutes.

From the disc specs it does not appear Star Trek: Picard includes as many language options as Star Trek: Discovery which offers five additional language dubs and almost a dozen options for subtitles. Indeed, episodes of Picard are currently only available in English.

The Blu-ray edition of Star Trek: Picard – Season One is priced $44.99 (List: $47.99) and DVD $34.99 (List: $37.99). Order from Amazon

Bonus Features

Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars

Story Logs

Deleted Scenes

Aliens Alive: The xBs

Picard Props

Set Me Up

Gag Reel

and more

Blu-ray SteelBook

Best Buy is taking pre-orders on an exclusive Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) for $49.99. Order from Best Buy





Star Trek: Picard takes you to the end of the 24th Century after Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) has retired and living peacefully. But he’s brought back to Starfleet when a young woman named Dahj (Isa Briones) seeks his help.

Along with Stewart, returning Star Trek cast members on the series include Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Jeri Ryan. The show was created by Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, and Akiva Goldsman.

Season 1 episodes were directed by Star Trek veterans including Jonathan Frakes, Maja Vrvilo, Douglas Aarniokoski, Akiva Goldsman, and Hanelle M. Culpepper.