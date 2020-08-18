Apple TV+ Subscribers Can Get Deal on CBS All Access & Showtime

In a promotion that is just rolling out this week Apple TV+ subscribers can get a great deal on a combo of CBS All Access and Showtime. The two services will cost just $9.99 per month — that’s about half the cost of the two services combined which would amount to $20.98 without Apple TV+.

Of course, you also have to pay the $4.99 per month for Apple TV+.

ViacomCBS recently reported 16.2 million subscribers to CBS All Access, Showtime and smaller networks like BET+ — an increase of 74% from last year at this time. The company expects to clear 18 million subscribers by the end of 2020.