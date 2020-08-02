New Releases This Week: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S2, Doctor Who S3, His Dark Materials & more!

This week there are quite a few TV series to pick up on Blu-ray, as well as some movies and movie collections. Here are our top picks for the week followed by a longer list of new releases.

The Amazon Original Series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 2 is available on Blu-ray in a 2-disc edition from Paramount (Read a review). The Blu-ray edition offers Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 for immersive audio and features exclusive deleted scenes not available on Prime.

The first season of BBC’s His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season (on HBO) hits stores on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The Blu-ray is available in a couple versions including a combo with Digital Copies of the episodes and a Limited Edition SteelBook.

Certified Fresh” from Rotten Tomatoes, the dark thriller Swallow (2019) releases to Blu-ray and DVD. On 4k Blu-ray, Best Buy is selling 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions of both Inception (2010) and The Town (2010).

And in digital formats, you can purchase Weathering With You (either in English or Japanese), the classic James Foley drama Glengarry Glen Ross (1992), Half Nelson (2006) starring Ryan Gosling, and DC’s Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Aug. 4, 2020

TV Series

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season Two

His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season

Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season Three

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon: Season 2

Astra Lost in Space: The Complete Series

Fairy Tail: Final Season – Part 23

Dispatches From Elsewhere, Season 1

Movies

Ride Your Wave

Swallow

Promare Collector’s Edition

Coma

The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum – Criterion Collection

Nothing But the Blood

Capital in the Twenty-First Century

Shanghai Triad

The Resistance Fighter

The Soul Collector

Toto the Hero

Blu-ray Collections

Carole Lombard Collection I [Fast and Loose / Man of the World / No Man of Her Own]

Audie Murphy Collection [The Duel at Silver Creek/Ride a Crooked Trail/No Name on the Bullet]

Tony Curtis Collection [The Perfect Furlough / The Great Impostor / 40 Pounds of Trouble]

Naruto: 4-Movie Collection

