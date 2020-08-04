Ultraman R/B The Series & Movie Releasing to Blu-ray Combo Edition

Mill Creek has dated the release of Ultraman R/B The Series & The Movie on Blu-ray Disc. The 6-disc edition arrives on Oct. 13, 2020 and includes Digital Copies of the content. Ultraman R/B The Series & The Movie sells for $27.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: After peace is restored in Ayaka-shi, Isami and Asahi both move forward to acheive their dreams. Pondering his future path, Katsumi meets his high school buddy who aimed to become a game creator, but quckly learns that he has quitted his job and spends most of his time playing games. While Katsumi is shocked, a mysterious being named Tregear approaches the weakness in his heart and sends him to a planet far away. On Earth, monster Snake Darkness appears! Katsumi will have to find his way back to Earth and reunite with his family…

On Oct. 13, Mill Creek Entertainment is also releasing The Pledge (Blu-ray w/Digital), Imaginary Crimes/Silent Fall (2-Movies on Blu-ray with Digital), and Incognito/Diabolique/The In Crowd (3-Movies on Blu-ray with Digital).



