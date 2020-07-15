The Six Best 4k Blu-ray Discs in 2020 (So Far)

Whether you’re just getting your feet wet with a new 4k TV and 4k Blu-ray player, or an early enthusiast looking for some ideas on new 4k discs to take home, here are the six best Ultra HD Blu-ray releases so far in 2020 — as voted on each month by Twitter users.

6. Top Gun (1986)

Paramount’s restored edition of Top Gun (read review) has been one of the year’s best, with native 4k video, enhanced color with HDR10, and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack that makes it sound like MiG-28s are really flying overhead. The 4k Blu-ray release got 40.3% of the votes in June, just beating The Invisible Man (33.8%) but easily winning over The Deer Hunter and Onward. Buy on Amazon

5. Bad Boys For Life (2020)

With a dominant 57.1% of the votes for the month of April, Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys For Life is another 4k Blu-ray you should add to your library. The 4k presentation features HDR10 for up to 10-bit color and a great soundtrack in DTS:X/DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Buy on Amazon

4. Joker (2019)

Receiving 58.7% of the votes over other 2019 movies like Gemini Man, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Todd Phillips’ Joker easily won the January matchup earlier this year. The 2x Oscar-winner looks great on 4k Blu-ray in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and a Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack. Buy on Amazon

3. 1917 (2019)



Talk about cinematography, Sam Mendes’ 1917 was a historical achievement in filmmaking from DP Roger Deakins. The 3x Oscar-winning movie has a stylistic look that has a lot to do with how it was color graded in post, and this super-sharp movie looks and sounds amazing on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos audio. With 59.8% of the votes, the native 4k release beat out other must-own releases in March like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: A New Hope, and Jumanji: The Next Level. Buy on Amazon

2. Ford v Ferrari (2019)



Twentieth Century Fox’s Ford v Ferrari shows off some of the best cinematography of last year, enhanced on Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio that will take you to the track. The movie commanded 60% of the votes in February over films like Doctor Sleep, Midway, and Frozen 2. Buy on Amazon

1. Jaws (1975)



With 62% of the votes Jaws (Review) easily won the month of June over titles like Parasite and the Braveheart & Gladiator reissues. We found the new Ultra HD Blu-ray (native 4k) to be almost perfect, displaying image details and color depth like never before, with huge improvements in the sound quality for this Atmos mix. Even director Steven Spielberg said the film is the best we’ve ever heard it before. Buy on Amazon

Your purchases from links to Amazon help keep this website running. Thank you for your support! Follow Us on Twitter to see what 4k releases will be voted on for July and the rest of 2020.