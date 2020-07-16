Netflix Reveals Top 10 Most-Viewed Movies

Netflix has revealed its Top 10 most-viewed original films. The company claims Extraction, which just premiered back in April, leads the list with 99 million views. Bird Box, released in Dec. 2018, comes in second with 89 million views.

The data may be slightly skewed however, as Netflix counts any subscriber who streams at least two minutes of a movie as a viewer. Who knows how many viewers actually finish a title through the end credits. It’s certainly more rare for someone to walk out of a movie theater than to click out of stream on Netflix.

Top 10 Watched Movies on Netflix

Extraction (99 million) Bird Box (89 million) Spenser Confidential (85 million) 6 Underground (83 million) Murder Mystery (73 million) The Irishman (64 million) Triple Frontier (63 million) The Wrong Missy (59 million) The Platform (56 million) The Perfect Date (48 million)

