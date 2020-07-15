Netflix Quietly Upgrades Picture & Audio Quality on Some Shows

We’ve been keeping track of all the 4k content Netflix has been offering since day one when series like House of Cards and Better Call Saul were groundbreaking in terms of streaming quality. Over time, and as more seasons are added, quite a few shows have been upgraded from their original HD format to 4k Ultra HD. Sometimes there are mislabels on the titles, and, we can’t be 100% sure of the labels because sometimes HD quality is so good it’s hard to tell the difference. With that said, here are some changes we’ve seen to the video and audio specs of these popular series on Netflix.

Formula One: Drive to Survive added Dolby Vision for expanded color range. When we first listed the series it was just 4k Ultra HD.

added Dolby Vision for expanded color range. When we first listed the series it was just 4k Ultra HD. The latest episodes of Chef’s Table have been upgraded to Dolby Atmos audio.

have been upgraded to Dolby Atmos audio. Peaky Blinders was only offered in HD up until Season 5 where the episodes were upgraded to 4k with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

was only offered in HD up until Season 5 where the episodes were upgraded to 4k with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Most seasons of Orange is the New Black only stream in HD, but as of Season 4 the show upgraded to 4k Ultra HD.

only stream in HD, but as of Season 4 the show upgraded to 4k Ultra HD. Israeli TV series Fuada is still labeled as HD, but the third season has been upgraded to 4k. Seasons 1 and 2 have a high quality though that is probably 4k.

Maybe previous seasons of shows in HD will be upgraded to 4k in the future with or without HDR and Atmos. For now, there seems to be a trend to produce streaming shows in the highest quality home video formats available.

