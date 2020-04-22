HBO’s ‘Westworld’ renewed for Season 4, possibly longer

Westworld may not have the gravity HBO hoped for following the huge success of Game of Thrones, but nevertheless the sci-fi series from creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will be returning for Season 4 and is probably going to extend through six seasons.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the couple received a nine-figure sum last year when they moved to Amazon that included upfront payment to oversee three seasons of Westworld (Season 6 being its supposed finale).

The number of episodes in Season 4 hasn’t been revealed, however, as no official announcement has been made by HBO. But since Season 3 only delivered eight episodes it’s likely not to go back to the ten episodes that make up both Season 1 and Season 2 seasons.

What happens to Hale, Dolores, William, Maeve and other characters in the remaining two episodes remains to be seen, but if Westworld has got you a little confused there’s a great podcast called “Decoding Westworld” by David Chen and Joanna Robinson that breaks down some theories. Hear it on Apple Podcasts.