Review of Greyhound Streaming in 4k on Apple TV+

Oh, how it would have been great to see Greyhound on the big screen. The wide ocean shots just seem to be calling for a 50-foot image. The cinematography by Shelly Johnson (Hidalgo, Captain America: The First Avenger) plays with scale in a way that should be experienced as big as possible. But all we’ve got right now is our big-screen TVs, and at least the home video presentation of Greyhound is capable of displaying up to 4k resolution enhanced with both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The “Dolby Duo” is about the closest you can get to cinematic quality in a home theater. The 4k presentation of Greyhound is pretty much flawless. And, if a subwoofer is part of your audio system get ready to be rocked. Read a full review of Greyhound.