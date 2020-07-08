Fire TV Live Discovery Adds YouTube, Sling & Hulu

Amazon’s Fire TV interface is adding YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV to the Live tab as well as On Now suggestions and Channel Guide listings.

Sling TV had previously been rolling out to join existing apps such as Philo and Pluto TV under the Live TV section, while YouTube TV is being added today and Hulu + Live TV following in the near future.

Of course, the apps from YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV were already available on Fire TV. But the integration into Fire TV’s Live tab, as well as content discovery listings, highlights Amazon’s commitment to keeping Fire TV surfers within the Fire TV ecosystem.

They are doing this by giving the services prime real estate within the Fire TV interface. According to Amazon the Live tab is the second most clicked-on section of the Fire TV interface. The first is the home screen.

“We believe the future of connected TV is one that brings live content forward, simplifies the streaming and OTT landscape, and enables customers to discover the programs they want to watch with ease,” said Sandeep Gupta, VP of Amazon Fire TV.