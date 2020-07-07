Six Global Masterworks Restored in 4k for World Cinema Project No. 3

Six masterpieces of filmmaking from around the world have been restored from new 4k transfers and compiled in Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 3.

The films include Lucía (1968) from Cuba, After the Curfew (1954) from Indonesia, Pixote (1980) from Brazil, Dos monjes (1934) frrom Mexico, Soleil Ô (1970) from Mauritania, and Downpour (1972) from Iran.

The nine-disc boxed set from Criterion Collection is the third in the series, with films chosen from the World Cinema Project established by Martin Scorsese in 2007.

The boxed set includes three Blu-rays and six DVDs, with all content available in both formats. The collection also includes new introductions to the films by Scorsese, new and archival interviews featuring the directors, and new English subtitle translations among other extras.

Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project No. 3 arrives on Blu-ray Sept. 29, 2020.





Special Features

New, restored 4K digital transfers of all six films, overseen by the World Cinema Project in collaboration with the Cineteca di Bologna, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks on the Blu-rays

New introductions to the films by World Cinema Project founder Martin Scorsese

New interviews featuring Downpour director Bahram Beyzaie and film scholars Charles Ramírez Berg (on Dos monjes) and J. B. Kristanto (on After the Curfew)

Excerpts from a 2016 interview with Pixote director Héctor Babenco and a 2018 interview with Soleil Ô director Med Hondo

Humberto & “Lucía,” a 2020 documentary by Carlos Barba Salva featuring Lucía director Humberto Solás and members of his cast and crew

Prologue created by Babenco for the U.S. release of Pixote

New English subtitle translations

Three Blu-rays and six DVDs, with all content available in both formats

PLUS: A booklet featuring a foreword by Cecilia Cenciarelli, head of research and international projects for the Cineteca di Bologna, and essays by critics and scholars Stephanie Dennison, Dennis Lim, Elisa Lozano, Hamid Naficy, Adrian Jonathan Pasaribu, and Aboubakar Sanogo





