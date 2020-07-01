Graveyard of Honor Films Make Their Debut in High Def on Blu-ray

Two movie adapations of the gangster novel Graveyard of Honor by Goro Fujita will release to a double feature on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

The Limited Special Edition from Arrow Video includes the 1975 version of Graveyard of Honor by Kinji Fukasaku and 2002 version by Takashi Miike — both in high definition 1080p on Blu-ray for the first time.

For audio, Graveyard of Honor (1975) features the original lossless Japanese PCM 1.0 mono soundtrack with English subtitles, while the younger Graveyard of Honor (2002) includes the original lossless Japanese PCM 2.0 stereo soundtrack as well as English subtitles.

Extras include new interviews, archival featurettes, illustrated collector’s booklet, galleries, making-of footage, a reversible sleeve with new commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan, and more (see details of each title below).

Graveyards of Honor releases on Sept. 8, 2020. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition (List Price: $65.99) is available to order from Amazon.

Set during the turbulent post-war years, Fukasaku s original 1975 film charts the rise and fall of real-life gangster Rikio Ishikawa (Tetsuya Watari, Outlaw Gangster VIP). Shot through with the same stark realism and quasi-documentarian approach as Fukasaku s earlier Battles Without Honor and Humanity, Fukasaku nonetheless breaks new ground through his portrayal of a gangster utterly without honor or ethics, surviving by any means necessary in a world of brutal criminality.

Meanwhile, Miike s 2002 retelling transplants the story to Tokyo at the turn of the millennium. Less a direct remake of Fukasku s film than a radical reimagining of the same overarching premise, Miike s film captures both the hedonism and nihilism of the modern Japanese crime scene in deliriously stylish fashion, resulting in a fascinating companion piece to the original that nonetheless stands as its own entity.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Exclusive two-disc set featuring two different versions of Graveyard of Honor: the 1975 film by Kinji Fukasaku and the 2002 film by Takashi Miike

Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on both films by Jasper Sharp

DISC ONE GRAVEYARD OF HONOR (1975)

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original lossless Japanese PCM 1.0 mono soundtrack

Optional English subtitles

New audio commentary by author and critic Mark Schilling

Like a Balloon: The Life of a Yakuza , a new visual essay by critic and Projection Booth podcast host Mike White

Like a Balloon: The Life of a Yakuza, a new visual essay by critic and Projection Booth podcast host Mike White
A Portrait of Rage, an archival appreciation of Fukasaku and his films, featuring interviews with filmmakers, scholars, and friends of the director

On the Set with Fukasaku, an archival interview with assistant director Kenichi Oguri

Theatrical trailer

Imagery gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan

DISC TWO GRAVEYARD OF HONOR (2002)

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original lossless Japanese PCM 2.0 stereo soundtrack

Optional English subtitles

New audio commentary by Miike biographer Tom Mes

New visual essay by author and critic Kat Ellinger

Archival interview special featuring Miike and cast members Goro Kishitani and Narimi Arimori

Archival making-of featurette

Archival making-of tease

Archival press release interviews featuring Miike, Kishitani and Arimori

Archival premiere special featuring Miike, Kishitani and Arimori

Theatrical trailer

Imagery gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan



