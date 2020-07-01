Charter Spectrum Adds 5 Spanish-Language Networks

During this month and next Charter is adding five new networks for customers subscribed to either the Spectrum Mi Plan Latino or Latino View TV plans.

¡HOLA! TV, Inglés Para Todos, and Kids Central joined Spectrum on the first of July, while Tarima TV will premiere in the middle of the month.

Hogar de HGTV, with programming from Food Network and HGTV, will be availalble on August 1st. The new network, owned by Discovery, Inc., premiered June 30 on Cox.

The added networks include programming in a mix of both Spanish and English language.