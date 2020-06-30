YouTube TV Adds 14 Channels But Raises Monthly Fee

YouTubeTV was an option many were considering when traditional TV services typically cost upwards of $100 per month. But today, Google increased the cost of YouTube TV to $64.99 per month from $50 per month.

One reason YouTube gives for the increase is the addition of 14 ViacomCBS channels including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. The networks are available both live and on-demand.

The remaining networks in the deal, BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick, will launch at a later date.

“We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS.”

“Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV.

Starting today, new customes will be charged $64.99 per month. Existing customers will see the price hike on their next bill.

YouTube TV was just $35 when it launched three years ago with just over 40 channels to choose from. Now, the service boasts over 120 networks available live and on-demand. (See a list of YouTube TV channels.)

Some competing services are now less than YouTube. For example, Hulu Live TV costs $54.99 per month and Sling TV charges $45 per month. AT&T, on the other hand, starts at $59.99 per month but jumps to $93 per month after the first 12 months.

Source: Businesswire