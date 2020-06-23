New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 23, 2020

We’re in the second to last week of June and while there may not be any 4k Blu-ray releases this week there are several titles we’d like to bring to your attention.

If you waited to purchase Trolls World Tour instead of buying “tickets” to the digital home premiere, you were smart. Why? Because now you can own the film for $19.99 and watch as many times as you want (also available in 4k UHD and a “Dance Party Edition” from Amazon).

On Blu-ray, South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season arrives on Blu-ray Disc in a 2-disc edition from Comedy Central. DC and Warner Bros.’ series Pennyworth: The Complete First Season tells stories of Alfred Pennyworth — the man who ended up working for Bruce Wayne’s father.

Criterion Collection has two releases on Blu-ray today including Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) and Tokyo Olympiad (1965) – both from new 4k digital masters including a 4k restoration of Tokyo Olympiad. And, there are lots of oldies now available on Blu-ray. Check out the list below or see all new Blu-ray and Digital releases at Amazon.

