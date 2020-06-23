Movies Anywhere launches on Vizio SmartCast TVs

Vizio and Movies Anywhere have officially announced the launch of the Movies Anywhere app for Vizio SmartCast. The app allows members of Movies Anywhere to easily access their movie library directly from SmartCast.

“Adding MOVIES ANYWHERE to VIZIO SmartCast TVs is another way we’re providing more entertainment choices and greater convenience to our users,” said Mike O’Donnell, SVP of Platform Business.

“We are excited to launch on VIZIO SmartCast TVs,” said Karin Gilford, General Manager, Movies Anywhere.

Movies Anywhere launched in late 2017, effectively offering a new digital locker platform as an alternative to the now defunct UltraViolet.

The platform is supported by Disney (Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros.

Major studios who do not support Movies Anywhere include Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM.