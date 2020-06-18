Trolls World Tour releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 3D Blu-ray

3D TV owners finally get another 3D Blu-ray release! Trolls World Tour hits stores on July 7th arriving on 1080p Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and 3D Blu-ray (as well as DVD).

The Universal title actually premiered in digital format on April 10th, bypassing any theatrical run because of the recent Covid-10 pandemic. But the disc release will bring the possibility of 3D viewing, as well as traditional Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, to home.

Trolls World Tour is presented at 2.35:1 aspect ratio in 1080p or 2160p resolution with an English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack. The 4k Blu-ray adds more color depth with Dolby Vision & HDR10+.

The “Dance Party Editions” of Trolls World Tour are priced $24.98 (Blu-ray), $27.98 (4k Blu-ray), and $39.98 (3D Blu-ray) on Amazon.

Amazon still lists close to 1000 3D Blu-ray titles (if you count all regions), but new 3D Blu-rays are extremely rare in Region A format. Trolls World Tour is also unique because it’s one of only several 4k Blu-ray releases that feature HDR10+.







