Batwoman: The First Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

The first season of The CW’s Batwoman is releasing to Blu-ray and DVD on August 18, 2020. The DC/Warner Bros. series premiered in October, 2019 and aired 20 episodes until the season finale on May 17, 2020.

In addition to extra bonus content such as deleted scenes, gag reel, “On The Set” featurettte, and select Comic-Con panel discussions from San Diego 2019, the 5-disc Blu-ray edition includes Digital Copies of all 20 episodes.

Batwoman: The Complete First Season sells for $31.99 on Amazon, while the DVD edition is priced $26.99. (Subject to change.)





Special Features: