PS5 Specs Include 4k Blu-ray & 4k 120Hz/8k Support

More details were revealed today about PlayStation 5 including specs on playback of 4k, 8k, and 4k Blu-ray Discs. PS4 didn’t have Ultra HD Blu-ray support, so we’re happy to see the PS5 will be offered with a 4k BD drive. Of course, there is a less expensive Digital Edition without a drive.

The PS5 with Blu-ray Disc drive plays up to 100GB UHD BDs, supports 4k at 120Hz and 8k TVs (60Hz), and variable refresh rate (VRR). We’re still waiting on HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and audio specs). See the chart below for additional details.

Release date and pricing for the PS5 models upon launch will be revealed soon via press release, according to Sony.

PlayStation 5 Specs

CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 825GB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech

