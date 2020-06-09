His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

The first season of His Dark Materials is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on August 4, 2020. The premiere season of the HBO Original Series from BBC includes 8 episodes starring Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen.

On Blu-ray, the first season will be sold in couple different A/1 Region editions presented in 1080p (Audio TBD). Be sure to order the 2-disc Blu-ray edition with Digital Copies rather than without.

His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season is selling for $29.98 (Blu-ray) and $24.98 (DVD). Order from Amazon





SteelBook Edition

A Limited SteelBook Edition of His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season has already been released in a Region 2 format from BBC. The edition can be purchased on Amazon but remember a region-free Blu-ray player would be required to play the disc in Region 1 areas.



