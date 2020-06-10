Deal Alert: Sony 1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds

Sony’s industry-leading noise-canceling wireless earbuds (WF-1000XM3) are now on sale for only $178. That’s a savings of $51.99 (23%) off the list price of $229.99! The earbuds feature Alexa voice control, an internal microphone for making phone calls, and up to 24 hours of battery life! Model available in black or silver. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts!

Sony 1000XM3 Features

Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Easy and clear hands free calling; Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap to the earbud

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch.

Smart listening by adaptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity



