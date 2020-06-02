Read our review of Jaws on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Jaws on 4k Blu-ray is a must-own for anyone who owns a 4k TV and 4k Blu-ray player. If the TV supports HDR, this new release is even better enjoyed with more realistic color and expanded detail in shadow and light areas. The soundtrack to Jaws is better ever before, bringing a theater-like experience especially with surround sound speaker systems and a subwoofer to reach the deepest notes of John Williams’ powerful score. It’s hard to call the video transfer perfect when there are still artifacts floating around, but this is the best Jaws has ever looked or sounded in its 45-year history. Read a full review of Jaws on 4k Blu-ray.

