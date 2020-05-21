Stop Trying. These Movies Won’t Sync With Movies Anywhere

Not all movies sync with Movies Anywhere. That’s because there are still a few major studios that are not partners with the Disney-owned service. Those studios include Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM. That doesn’t mean you can’t redeem a digital code from one of those studios, however. It just means the title won’t sync with Movies Anywhere partnering services.
For example, if you purchase Ace Ventura: Pet Detective from iTunes it will only be viewable on Apple TV. Or, if you buy Casino Royale from Amazon it will only show up as purchased on Prime Video.
But this partial list of almost 400 popular movies is nowhere near the number of titles that are available on Movies Anywhere from Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. Perhaps someday, Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM will join the party.
Movies Not Eligible For Movies Anywhere (Partial List)
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 20th Century Women
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Ghost Story
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- A Most Violent Year
- A Quiet Place
- A Simple Favor
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Adderall Diaries
- American Assassin
- American Honey
- Amy (1997, 2013, 2015)
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Annihilation
- Apocalypto
- Apollo 18
- Arrival
- August: Osage County
- X.L.
- Barbershop: The Next Cut
- Basic Instinct
- Begin Again
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Big Eyes
- Blades of Glory
- Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Boogeyman
- Book Club
- Braveheart
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Bumblebee
- Burnt
- Casino Royale
- Chappaquiddick
- Chicago
- Chocolat
- City Slickers
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cloverfield
- Cocoon
- Cold Mountain
- Coming to America
- Cop Land
- Crash
- Creed
- Creed II
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Daddy’s Home
- Daddy’s Home 2
- Dark Places
- Dark Skies
- De Palma
- Dead Man Walking
- Deep Impact
- Deepwater Horizon
- Derailed
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Disturbia
- Divergent
- Django Unchained
- Double Jeopardy
- Downsizing
- Dreamgirls
- Eagle Eye
- Ender’s Game
- Enemy
- Equals
- Escape From Planet Earth
- Ex Machina
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- Face/Off
- Fahrenheit 9/11
- Fatal Attraction
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Fighting with my Family
- Finding Neverland
- Forever Young
- Forrest Gump
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
- Free Fire
- Fruitvale Station
- I. Joe: Retaliation
- I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Gangs of New York
- Gemini Man
- Ghost
- Ginger & Rosa
- Gladiator (2000)
- Good Time
- Good Will Hunting
- Grease
- Green Room
- Grindhouse
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Halloween
- Halloween II (2009)
- The Happytime Murders
- Hell or High Water
- Hellboy (2019)
- Hereditary
- Hoodwinked
- Hooper
- Hotel for Dogs
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Hugo
- I Feel Pretty
- I Love You, Man
- If I Stay
- Indecent Proposal
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Interstellar
- It Comes At Night
- Jackass 3-D
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackie Brown
- Jaws 3-D
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter Two
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Judy
- Kate and Leopold
- Kick-Ass
- Kill Bill Vol. 1
- Kill Bill Vol. 2
- Killing Them Softly
- Knives Out
- Knowing
- Krisha
- La La Land
- Lady Bird
- Laggies
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Lawless
- Leap!
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life After Beth
- Life Is Beautiful
- Lion
- Locke
- Love Story
- Malice
- Mannequin
- Menashe
- Midnight Cowboy
- Midway (2019)
- Mile 22
- Minority Report
- Misery
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Mississippi Grind
- Moonlight (2016)
- Morris from America
- mother!
- Mom
- My Bloody Valentine 3-D
- My Fair Lady
- My Week with Marilyn
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- Never Say Never Again
- Nine
- Nine Months
- No Country for Old Men
- No Escape
- Noah
- Nobody’s Fool
- Norbit
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- Oasis: Supersonic
- Obvious Child
- On Golden Pond
- Our Idiot Brother
- Overboard
- Paddington
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Peppermint
- Philomena
- Piranha 3D
- Pokemon: The First Movie
- Pokemon: The Movie 2000
- Porky’s
- Power Rangers (2017)
- Precious: Based on the Novel “Push” by Sapphire
- Premonition
- Pulp Fiction
- Pulse
- Push
- Quantum of Solace
- Quartet
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Rango
- Red 2
- Remember (US Release)
- Revenge of the Nerds
- Robin Hood (2018)
- RoboCop (2014)
- Room
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 4
- Scary Movie 5
- Scream 4
- Serendipity
- Shakespeare in Love
- She’s All That
- Short Circuit
- Shutter Island
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Sinister
- Skyfall
- Sleepy Hollow
- Slow West
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Source Code
- Southpaw
- Spectre
- Spring Breakers
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Vincent
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Beyond
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Super 8
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Swiss Army Man
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terms of Endearment
- The Abyss
- The Addams Family
- The Best of Enemies
- The Beverly Hillbillies
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
- The Bling Ring
- The Cannonball Run
- The Captive
- The Cider House Rules
- The Circle (2017)
- The Commuter
- The Crow
- The Crying Game
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Disaster Artist
- The Distinguished Gentleman
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent
- The Electric Horseman
- The End of the Tour
- The English Patient
- The Escape Plan
- The Exception
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Faculty
- The Firm
- The First Wives Club
- The Florida Project
- The Forbidden Kingdom
- The Foreigner
- The Founder
- The Four Seasons
- The General’s Daughter
- The Giver
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Hateful Eight
- The Haunting in Connecticut
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Howling
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Hurricane Heist
- The Imitation Game
- The Iron Lady
- The Italian Job
- The Killing of the Sacred Deer
- The King’s Speech
- The Last Airbender
- The Last Emperor
- The Last Stand
- The Lighthouse
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Lobster (US Release)
- The Longest Yard
- The Lovers
- The Magnificent Seven (2016)
- The Master
- The Monster (2016)
- The Others
- The Piano
- The Pink Panther (2006)
- The Possession
- The Queen
- The Reader
- The Rover
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Sea of Trees
- The Shack
- The Spectacular Now
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Truman Show
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- The Whole Nine Yards
- The Witch
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Their Finest
- Tomb Raider
- Top Gun
- Transformers
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- Transporter 3
- Tropic Thunder
- True Grit
- True Lies
- Tusk
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
- Tyler Perry’s Boo
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2
- Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
- Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
- Uncut Gems
- Under the Skin (2014)
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Vanilla Sky
- War of the Worlds
- Warm Bodies
- Wayne’s World
- Wayne’s World 2
- What Women Want
- When Harry Met Sally…
- While We’re Young
- Wild at Heart
- Wind River
- Wolf Creek
- Woman in Gold
- Woodshock
- World War Z
- Young Frankenstein
- Young Guns
- Young Guns II
- Youth in Revolt
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno