Stop Trying. These Movies Won’t Sync With Movies Anywhere

Not all movies sync with Movies Anywhere. That’s because there are still a few major studios that are not partners with the Disney-owned service. Those studios include Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM. That doesn’t mean you can’t redeem a digital code from one of those studios, however. It just means the title won’t sync with Movies Anywhere partnering services.

For example, if you purchase Ace Ventura: Pet Detective from iTunes it will only be viewable on Apple TV. Or, if you buy Casino Royale from Amazon it will only show up as purchased on Prime Video.

But this partial list of almost 400 popular movies is nowhere near the number of titles that are available on Movies Anywhere from Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. Perhaps someday, Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM will join the party.

Movies Not Eligible For Movies Anywhere (Partial List)