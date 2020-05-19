Outlander: Season 5 releasing to Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

The fifth season of the Starz! original series Outlander is releasing soon to Blu-ray and DVD, and along with the standard edition will come a Limited Collector’s Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Limited Edition includes special collectible packaging and a 28-page book with behind-the-scenes images. In addition, there are 4 new “Outlander Untold” bonus scenes with fan-favorite characters, and the soundtrack to Season 5.

Season 5 of Outlander aired from February through May on Starz! consisting of 12 approximate 1-hour episodes.

Outlander episodes on Blu-ray are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, with subtitles available in English, English SDH, and French.

The Limited Edition of Outlander: Season 5 on Blu-ray is selling for 44.99 on Amazon, while the standard edition sells for $34.99 on Amazon.

Special Features

Collectible packaging including a 28-page book featuring behind-the-scenes content

4 new “Outlander Untold” bonus scenes featuring fan-favorite characters

Season 5 Soundtrack





