‘Flashdance’ remastered for new Blu-ray Disc edition

Flashdance is releasing to a new Blu-ray edition as part of Paramount Presents — a series of titles from Paramount that features remastered films from 4k film transfers.

Bonus features include Filmmaker Focus: Director Adrian Lyne on Flashdance, The Look of Flashdance, Releasing the Flashdance Phenomenon, and Theatrical Trailer.

Flashdance stars Jennifer Beals as a young dancer who wants to become a professional ballet dancer. The film’s soundtrack features the Oscar-winning song “Flashdance… What a Feeling performed by Irene Cara.

The 1-disc edition of Flashdance from Paramount, arriving Tuesday, May 19th has a list price of $29.99. Buy on Amazon

The film is numbered No. 4 in Paramount’s new series following To Catch a Thief, (No. 3) King Creole (No. 2), and Fatal Attraction (No. 1).

Synopsis

The hit movie that became a cultural sensation, Flashdance delivers an electrifying mix of music, drama and dance that dazzles the senses as it touches the heart; now newly remastered from a 4K ﬁlm transfer supervised by director Adrian Lyne. Jennifer Beals stars as Alex, a fiercely determined 18-year-old with one all-consuming dream: to study at the Pittsburgh Conservatory of Dance. Working during the day as a welder and at night as an exotic dancer. Alex bravely pursues her dream, undertaking an unforgettable journey that reveals the power of her convictions. Featuring the Oscar–winning song “Flashdance—What a Feeling.”

Special Features

FILMMAKER FOCUS: Director Adrian Lyne on Flashdance

The Look of Flashdance

Releasing the Flashdance Phenomenon

