Here’s a nice deal if you’re looking for a 55″ 4k TV that supports HDR (High Dynamic Range). Amazon has the VIZIO M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) priced only $549.99 — that’s a discount of $250 off the list price of $799.99! The 4k TV features 600 nits of brightness, Quantum color display technology, Apple AirPlay/Apple HomeKit support, HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10 & HLG), Alexa & Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast. Jump over to Amazon to check it out.