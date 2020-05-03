New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, May 5, 2020

new-blu-ray-digital-may-5-2020-960x600This week there are plenty of new digital releases to look forward to including Emma starring Anya Taylor-Joy, I Still Believe starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, Arkansas starring Liam Hemsworth, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War from DC/Warner Bros.

On Blu-ray, you can pick up Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, I Still Believe (with DVD & Digital Code), The Lodge (with Digital Code), and Arkansas (with DVD & Digital Code).

And, there are five new 4k Blu-ray discs releasing this week including Bloodshot, The Mask of Zorro, 47 Ronin, Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline (6-Disc Reissue) [Best Buy 5/5 or Amazon 5/12] and the historical D-Day: Normandy 1944 with narration from Tom Brokaw and music from the London Symphony Orchestra.

Digital

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

Movies

  • Bloodshot (2020)
  • I Still Believe (2020)
  • Gretel & Hansel (2020)
  • The Lodge (2020)
  • Arkansas (2020)
  • Red vs. Blue: Singularity (2020)
  • The Jesus Rolls (2019)
  • Better Days (2019)
  • Lancaster Skies (2019)
  • Greed (2019)
  • Tea with the Dames (2018)
  • Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema (2018)
  • The Road to Mother (2017)
  • Tigers Are Not Afraid (2016)
  • Me, Natalie (1969)
  • A Thousand Clowns (1965)
  • An Inspector Calls (1954)
  • Brighton Rock (1947)

Collections

  • Six Moral Tales (The Criterion Collection) [The Bakery Girl of Monceau / Suzanne’s Career / My Night at Maud’s / La collectionneuse / Claire’s Knee / Love in the Afternoon]
  • Marihuana/Narcotic
  • Tomorrow s Children / Child Bride (Forbidden Fruit Vol. 5)

TV

