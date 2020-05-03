New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, May 5, 2020

This week there are plenty of new digital releases to look forward to including Emma starring Anya Taylor-Joy, I Still Believe starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, Arkansas starring Liam Hemsworth, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War from DC/Warner Bros.

On Blu-ray, you can pick up Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, I Still Believe (with DVD & Digital Code), The Lodge (with Digital Code), and Arkansas (with DVD & Digital Code).

And, there are five new 4k Blu-ray discs releasing this week including Bloodshot, The Mask of Zorro, 47 Ronin, Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline (6-Disc Reissue) [Best Buy 5/5 or Amazon 5/12] and the historical D-Day: Normandy 1944 with narration from Tom Brokaw and music from the London Symphony Orchestra.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases May 5, 2020

Digital

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

Movies

Bloodshot (2020)

I Still Believe (2020)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

The Lodge (2020)

Arkansas (2020)

Red vs. Blue: Singularity (2020)

The Jesus Rolls (2019)

Better Days (2019)

Lancaster Skies (2019)

Greed (2019)

Tea with the Dames (2018)

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema (2018)

The Road to Mother (2017)

Tigers Are Not Afraid (2016)

Me, Natalie (1969)

A Thousand Clowns (1965)

An Inspector Calls (1954)

Brighton Rock (1947)

Collections

Six Moral Tales (The Criterion Collection) [The Bakery Girl of Monceau / Suzanne’s Career / My Night at Maud’s / La collectionneuse / Claire’s Knee / Love in the Afternoon]

Marihuana/Narcotic

Tomorrow s Children / Child Bride (Forbidden Fruit Vol. 5)

TV

Black Clover: Season 2 – Part 4

Humans Complete Collection

Overlord II: Season Two

Touken Ranbu Hanamaru: The Complete Series

