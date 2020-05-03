New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Tuesday, May 5, 2020

This week there are plenty of new digital releases to look forward to including Emma starring Anya Taylor-Joy, I Still Believe starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, Arkansas starring Liam Hemsworth, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War from DC/Warner Bros.
On Blu-ray, you can pick up Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, I Still Believe (with DVD & Digital Code), The Lodge (with Digital Code), and Arkansas (with DVD & Digital Code).
And, there are five new 4k Blu-ray discs releasing this week including Bloodshot, The Mask of Zorro, 47 Ronin, Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline (6-Disc Reissue) [Best Buy 5/5 or Amazon 5/12] and the historical D-Day: Normandy 1944 with narration from Tom Brokaw and music from the London Symphony Orchestra.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases May 5, 2020
Digital
- Emma
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
- I Still Believe
- Arkansas
- Just a Sigh
- Exorcism at 60,000 Feet
- Home by Spring
- The Starfish
- Blue Story
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Bloodshot (2020)
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- 47 Ronin (2013)
- Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline – 6-Disc Reissue
- D-Day: Normandy 1944
Blu-ray Disc
Movies
- Bloodshot (2020)
- I Still Believe (2020)
- Gretel & Hansel (2020)
- The Lodge (2020)
- Arkansas (2020)
- Red vs. Blue: Singularity (2020)
- The Jesus Rolls (2019)
- Better Days (2019)
- Lancaster Skies (2019)
- Greed (2019)
- Tea with the Dames (2018)
- Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema (2018)
- The Road to Mother (2017)
- Tigers Are Not Afraid (2016)
- Me, Natalie (1969)
- A Thousand Clowns (1965)
- An Inspector Calls (1954)
- Brighton Rock (1947)
Collections
- Six Moral Tales (The Criterion Collection) [The Bakery Girl of Monceau / Suzanne’s Career / My Night at Maud’s / La collectionneuse / Claire’s Knee / Love in the Afternoon]
- Marihuana/Narcotic
- Tomorrow s Children / Child Bride (Forbidden Fruit Vol. 5)
TV
- Black Clover: Season 2 – Part 4
- Humans Complete Collection
- Overlord II: Season Two
- Touken Ranbu Hanamaru: The Complete Series
