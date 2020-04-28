Deal Alert: The Avengers Assembled 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Collection

If you like action films and own a 4k TV and 4k Blu-ray player this is one of the best sets to have in your disc library. The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie Collection includes The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as redeemable Digital Copies, bonus materials, and a personal letter from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. The exclusive from Best Buy also packages each film in Limited Edition SteelBook cases. The collection has a list price of $149 but is on sale right now for $99. (Save $50!) Jump over to Best Buy to check it out.