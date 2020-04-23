These Upcoming 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks Are Getting Pushed Back

It’s not often that release dates for packaged media get changed, but there are quite a few upcoming 4k SteelBooks that have been pushed back. Whether or not the change in street date comes as a result of COVID-19 causing a delay in production and/or distribution we’re not entirely sure, but nevertheless these are some dates you should know about.

The good thing is most of the standard edition 4k Blu-rays have not been pushed back, so if you’ve been looking forward to a film like 47 Ronin on Ultra HD Blu-ray you can still pick up the common edition as planned.

Braveheart (1995) 4k SteelBook

was May 15, 2020

now June 16, 2020

Gladiator (2000) 4k SteelBook

was May 15, 2020

now June 16, 2020

Friday the 13th Blu-ray SteelBook

now June 16, 2020

The Goonies (1985) 4k SteelBook

was June 2, 2020

now Sept. 1, 2020

NOTE: The standard edition is still dated June 2, 2020

Inception (2010) 4k SteelBook

was June 2, 2020

now August 4, 2020

The Town (2010) 4k SteelBook

was June 2, 2020

now August 4, 2020

Top Gun (1986) 4k SteelBook

was May 19, 2020

now Dec. 8, 2020

NOTE: The standard edition is still dated May 19

47 Ronin (2013) 4k SteelBook

was June 5, 2020

NO DATE PROVIDED

NOTE: The standard edition is still dated June 5