These Upcoming 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks Are Getting Pushed Back

hdreport
The Goonies 4k Blu-ray SteelBookIt’s not often that release dates for packaged media get changed, but there are quite a few upcoming 4k SteelBooks that have been pushed back. Whether or not the change in street date comes as a result of COVID-19 causing a delay in production and/or distribution we’re not entirely sure, but nevertheless these are some dates you should know about.

The good thing is most of the standard edition 4k Blu-rays have not been pushed back, so if you’ve been looking forward to a film like 47 Ronin on Ultra HD Blu-ray you can still pick up the common edition as planned.

Braveheart (1995) 4k SteelBook
was May 15, 2020
now June 16, 2020

Gladiator (2000) 4k SteelBook
was May 15, 2020
now June 16, 2020

Friday the 13th Blu-ray SteelBook
now June 16, 2020

The Goonies (1985) 4k SteelBook
was June 2, 2020
now Sept. 1, 2020
NOTE: The standard edition is still dated June 2, 2020

Inception (2010) 4k SteelBook
was June 2, 2020
now August 4, 2020

The Town (2010) 4k SteelBook
was June 2, 2020
now August 4, 2020

Top Gun (1986) 4k SteelBook
was May 19, 2020
now Dec. 8, 2020
NOTE: The standard edition is still dated May 19

47 Ronin (2013) 4k SteelBook
was June 5, 2020
NO DATE PROVIDED
NOTE: The standard edition is still dated June 5

