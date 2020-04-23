‘Friday the 13th’ Uncut Releasing to Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

The 40th anniversary of Sean S. Cunningham’s classic horror film Friday the 13th (1980) is being celebrated with a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook.

The special Blu-ray edition with new packaging art arrives on June 16, 2020 featuring the 95-minute uncut version that adds unrated footage.

Bonus features include commentary by Director Sean S. Cunningham with cast and crew, Friday the 13th Reunion (HD), Fresh Cuts: New Tales from Friday the 13th (HD), The Man Behind the Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham (HD), Los Tales from Camp Blood – Part 1 (HD), The Friday the 13th Chronicles, and Secrets Galore Behind the Gore.

A Digital Copy of the film is also provided via Movies Anywhere partners.

Friday the 13th Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook is list-priced $22.99 and on sale for $14.99 at Amazon. See the cart below to order.



