The Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player (UB820) is $100 Less

Right now Best Buy is selling the Panasonic (UB820) 4k Blu-ray for just $399. That’s $100 less than the usual list price of $499! This is the lowest we’ve ever seen the UB820 priced having been previously on sale for $449.

The Panasonic DP-UB820 gets 4.7 out of 5 stars from Best Buy reviewers, and rightly so. The 4k BD player supports just about everything you need for cutting edge home theater including true 4k resolution, DTS-HD, Dolby Digital, and Dolby TrueHD audio, upscaling 480/1080 video, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR in all three widely used formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, HLG).

Jump over to Best Buy to get more details and order the UB820 while at this price.