Underwater, Just Mercy, Fantasy Island & More New Releases

The ocean thriller Underwater starring Kristen Stewart has been released to both Blu-ray and Digital. Unfortunately, there is no 4k Blu-ray edition (only Blu-ray) but the film can be purchased in Digital 4k with Dolby Vision from select services including Apple and Vudu.

80’s comedy Sixteen Candles starring Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall has been restored from 4k scans of the negatives in a Special Collector’s Edition from Arrow. The edition includes the Theatrical and Extended versions along with new bonus material.

Just Mercy starring Jamie Foxx and Charlie Pye Jr. is now on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. and includes a Digital Copy (no DVD) several bonus featurettes and deleted scenes.

And, if you need some laughs Police Squad: The Complete Series has been released “In Color” to a 1-disc Blu-ray edition from Paramount Home Media.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, April 14, 2020

Digital

Underwater (2020)

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020)

Bottled With Love (2020)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge (2020)

Refugee (2020)

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2020)

Blu-ray

TV

Police Squad: The Complete Series

Garo: Vanishing Line: Season One – The Complete Series

Ben-To: The Complete Series

Movies

Underwater (2020)

Final Kill (2020)

Stray Cat Rock Collection (2020)

Just Mercy (2019)

Red Letter Day (2019)

Unintended (2019)

Possession (2010)

Even Money (2007)

Haven (2004)

Eye See You (2000)

Tin Cup (1996)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Cattle Annie and Little Britches (1981)

Song of Norway (1970)

Jenny (1969)

Time Limit (1957)

Action of the Tiger (1957)

Jungle Queen (1945)

Destry Rides Again (1937) – Criterion Collection

The Golem (1920)

