Deal Alert: Save $950 on this Apple MacBook Pro 15″ laptop

By
DealFinder
-

Apple MacBook Pro 15 inch Touch Bar Intel Core i9 32GB Looking to upgrade your MacBook to a top-of-the-line Pro model? Right now Best Buy is offering a huge discount on the Apple MacBook Pro 15″ with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Core i9 processor, and AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics card.

The 15″ MacBook Pro is selling for $3,199.99. That’s a savings of $950 off the list price of $4,149.99! It also means the savings can be used to get an Apple Extended Warranty (suggested), a Type-C breakout hub (your gonna need it), and more accessories.

Jump over to Best Buy to see this model and other MacBook models on sale.

Apple MacBook Pro 15 inch Touch Bar Intel Core i9 32GB top

 

