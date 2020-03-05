‘Promare’ Digital, Blu-ray, & Limited Edition SteelBook release dates

Japanese animated feature film Promare (“Puromea”) will release to Digital SD/HD in the US on May 5, 2020. Shout! Factory is also releasing disc editions including Blu-ray and DVD, and a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook will be sold at Best Buy. The Blu-ray editions include an additional DVD copy (no Digital).

Promare is the first feature-length film from Trigger studio (KILL la KILL, Little Witch Academia), and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann). The script and story were written by Kazuki Nakashima (English script by Michael Schneider).

Promare is priced $25.98 (Blu-ray) and $12.96 (DVD) at Amazon. Best Buy sells the SteelBook edition for $24.99.