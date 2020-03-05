DIRECTV offering Free Preview of Movies Extra Pack channels

DirecTV is offering a free preview of the Movies Extra Pack that includes MGM, Sony Movie Channel, HDNET Movies, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, Crime & Investigation, Smithsonian Channel, ShortsTV, and MTV Live.
The free preview runs from March 2nd through March 8th, 2020.
Programming from the Movies Extra Pack can also be streamed live on computers, tablets, and phones. (On computers, you’ll need the Adobe Flash player.) The 9 channels included in the Movies Extra Pack typically cost $4.99 per month.
Movies Extra Pack HD Channels
- 564 Hallmark Drama HD
- 565 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries HD
- 566 HDNet Movies HD
- 567 MGM HD
- 568 Sony Movie Channel HD
- 570 Smithsonian HD
- 571 Crime & Investigation
- 572 MTV Live HD
- 573 Shorts TV HD
