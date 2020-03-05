DIRECTV offering Free Preview of Movies Extra Pack channels

DirecTV is offering a free preview of the Movies Extra Pack that includes MGM, Sony Movie Channel, HDNET Movies, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, Crime & Investigation, Smithsonian Channel, ShortsTV, and MTV Live.

The free preview runs from March 2nd through March 8th, 2020.

Programming from the Movies Extra Pack can also be streamed live on computers, tablets, and phones. (On computers, you’ll need the Adobe Flash player.) The 9 channels included in the Movies Extra Pack typically cost $4.99 per month.

Movies Extra Pack HD Channels

564 Hallmark Drama HD

565 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries HD

566 HDNet Movies HD

567 MGM HD

568 Sony Movie Channel HD

570 Smithsonian HD

571 Crime & Investigation

572 MTV Live HD

573 Shorts TV HD

