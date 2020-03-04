‘Apollo 13’ repackaged for 25th Anniversary Limited Edition 4K SteelBook

Universal Pictures’ Apollo 13 (1995) has been repackaged in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. The Steelbook arrives on June 2nd, 2020 featuring new artwork on the front, back and inside of the hard-shelled case.

The 4k Blu-ray disc presents Apollo 13 in 2160p with HDR10 for improved color depth (the film was remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2017). The soundtrack is provided in English DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, as well as audio in Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Japanese in DTS 5.1.

Bonus features (previously released) include feature commentaries with director Ron Howard and Jim and Marilyn Lovell, as well as several featurettes. The combo edition also includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Apollo 13 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook is priced $22.99 US.

