Right now Best Buy has a great deal on a Samsung 4k TV. The 65″ Samsung Q70 series Smart TV (Model QN65Q70) is only $949.99, discounted from the list price of $1,399. That’s a savings of $450! The 4k TV features Direct Full Array 4X, Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Rate 240, and of course 2160p resolution with support for High Dynamic Range. Jump over to Best Buy to get more details.