’47 Ronin’ gets 4k Blu-ray upgrade & exclusive 4k SteelBook

Universal Pictures’ big-budget action film 47 Ronin has been given an upgrade to 4k Blu-ray. The Carl Rinsch-directed movie starring Keanu Reeves will release to a common Ultra HD Blu-ray edition and Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook exclusively in the US at Best Buy.

Both editions hit stores on May 5, 2020.

47 Ronin first released to Blu-ray and DVD in April 2014. The film is not yet available in Digital 4k but will likely include a code to redeem a Digital UHD copy from select services.

On 4k Blu-ray 47 Ronin is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

47 Ronin is available to pre-order on 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy for $24.99. The common 4k Blu-ray release is not listed yet.