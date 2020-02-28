‘The Invisible Man’ Pre-Orders Up on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

The Invisible Man (2020) starring Elisabeth Moss is already up for pre-order on Blu-ray ($24.99) and 4k Blu-ray ($29.99) from Best Buy. The movie is also available to pre-order in Digital SD/HD/UHD for $19.99 (so far, FandangoNow and Vudu have the 4k UHD version).

So far, release dates, disc specs, bonus details, and packaging artwork are yet to be revealed. We’ll keep you posted on the latest news about The Invisible Man as soon as we hear more.

The Invisible Man releases to theaters in the US, Canada, UK, Mexico and other countries on February 28, 2020. The film was directed by Leigh Whannell for Universal Pictures.