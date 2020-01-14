A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks will be released to digital formats including 4k UHD on Feb. 4th, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 18th, 2020.

The film stars Hanks as the TV personality who became an American icon, winning such prestigious awards as the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The movie is based on the friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood include a second disc (either DVD or Blu-ray, respectively) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood sells for $14.99 in all Digital formats including SD/HD/4k for $14.99. On Amazon, the movie is priced $22.96 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.96 (DVD).