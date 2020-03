Today only, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Axis Pocket Gimbal with camera and Sandisk Extreme 32GB Micro SD card is only $279. That’s a savings of $73 off the regular price of $352 on Amazon! The DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbel features an integrated camera with 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° Field of View, and f/2.0 aperture. The camera can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and still photos at 12 Megapixels. This deal is only good through today so jump over to Amazon to grab one while it lasts.