‘Ford v Ferrari’ released to digital. Here’s where to buy & get extras!

Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari has been released early to digital formats two weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and exclusive limited editions. The film stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and is up for a total of four Academy Awards including Best Picture. If you’re thinking about buying this film early in digital format, here’s where to buy and which digital retailers offer extra bonus material.

Formats

Ford v Ferrari is available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD), and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision on devices that support it. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital 5.1. Unfortunately, it looks like neither Amazon nor Microsoft sell Ford v Ferrari in Digital 4k UHD.

