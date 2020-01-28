‘Ford v Ferrari’ released to digital. Here’s where to buy & get extras!

Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari has been released early to digital formats two weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and exclusive limited editions. The film stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and is up for a total of four Academy Awards including Best Picture. If you’re thinking about buying this film early in digital format, here’s where to buy and which digital retailers offer extra bonus material.
Formats
Ford v Ferrari is available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD), and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision on devices that support it. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital 5.1. Unfortunately, it looks like neither Amazon nor Microsoft sell Ford v Ferrari in Digital 4k UHD.
Sharing
Ford v Ferrari is part of Disney’s Movies Anywhere platform, so if you purchase the film from one service it should be available through other popular movie services including Amazon, Apple, Google, Vudu, and now Comcast Xfinity. (See a list of Movies Anywhere partners here).
Bonus Material
Bonus material with the digital purchase of Ford v Ferrari may include the 59-minute “Bringing the Rivalry Back to Life” documentary, 22-minute “The 24 Hour Le Mans” and 26-minute “Pre-Vis,” as well retailer-exclusive extras (see below). Be sure to check with your preferred digital retailer to see if the bonus materials you would like are included.
- Bringing the Rivalry to Life [59 min]
- The 24 Hour Le Mans: Recreating the Course [22 min]
- Pre-Vis [26 min]
- Featurette (unnamed on Vudu)
- 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback skin usable in Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft only)
Price
Ford v Ferrari is selling for $19.99 in any format (SD/HD/UHD) at most popular digital movie services. The movie will be available to rent upon release of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD editions.
- Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD)
- Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + iTunes Extras
- FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Google Play – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD) + Forza Horizon 4 skin
- Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
- Vudu (Walmart) – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD) + Bonus Material