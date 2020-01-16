‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ 4k SteelBook already sold out at Best Buy

#StarWarsRiseofSkywalker #SteelBook #StarWars
Best Buy’s exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is already sold out. The retailer’s product page currently says “This item is no longer available in new condition,” which is a bit odd for Best Buy, especially for an unreleased item.
The exclusive edition has also been removed from BestBuy.com’s search results. Instead of Blu-rays or DVDs, the only items listed from search are Funko POP! figures. Although, you can still find the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 4k SteelBook with a direct link.
We first saw the exclusive edition on Best Buy’s website just a day after the movie premiered on Dec. 20, along with an exclusive 9-movie collection titled “The Skywalker Saga” also on 4k Blu-ray.
Neither Star Wars 4k Blu-ray title has an official release date yet, but we’re expecting the discs to arrive late March or early April 2020. An early digital release will likely happen two weeks before Blu-ray. Amazon is already taking pre-orders on Star Wars: The Last Skywalker Digital with Bonus Content, and luckily there is no chance of the digital version selling out.