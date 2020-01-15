‘Abominable’ Digital 4k & HD on sale for $14.99

DreamWorks’ Abominable starring Chloe Bennet and Albert Tsai is currently on sale in digital formats for $14.99. The sale knocks $5 off the regular price of $19.99.

The film is available in all three common digital resolutions including SD (480p), HD (either 1080p or 720p), and 4k UHD (2160p). Some digital retailers also include bonus features like commentaries, “Meet the Cast” shorts, featurettes, and deleted scenes.

You can get Abominable from digital movie services like Amazon, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu. The movie is also available in 2-disc Blu-ray editions that include a Digital Copy.