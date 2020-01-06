‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Digital, Blu-ray, & Exclusive Pre-Orders

Whether you liked Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker or not you have to admit it was entertaining, no? And seeing that it was the last of a 9-movie saga you’ll want to complete the collection on Blu-ray or Digital, right?

In any case, the movie is poised to be the biggest home media release of the year after earning close to a billion dollars at the worldwide box office so far.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, expected on disc & digital late March or early April 2020, is up for pre-order on home media formats including Digital, Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

The digital pre-order of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is selling for $19.99 from most retailers. And, Amazon is already taking orders for the film in Digital HD with Bonus Content.

On disc, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in a Multi-Screen Edition with Blu-ray Disc and Digital Copy ($24.99), and Ultimate Collector’s Edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy ($29.99). Official artwork for the standard editions has not been released.

If you’re a Target shopper you’ll want to pre-order the [email protected] edition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Filmmaker Gallery Book and Exclusive Content. The box art features an alternative poster used for the RealD 3D theatrical presentations and sells for $34.99 on Target.com.

And, Best Buy has a SteelBook edition of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ selling for $34.99 that features Kylo Ren on the cover, as well as a 9-movie collection titled “The Skywalker Saga” selling for $249.

Stay tuned for official artwork, release date, and details on extra bonus materials.