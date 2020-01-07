1917 pre-orders up on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k BD & DVD

Sam Mendes’ 1917 has received quite a bit of publicity with its recent nominations for Best Motion Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Score at the 77th Golden Globes. The film had a limited release in the United States on Dec. 25th but will hit theaters more widely on Friday, Jan. 10th.

But even before its nationwide debut 1917 is up for pre-order on Digital ($19.99), Blu-ray ($29.99), 4k Blu-ray ($36.99), and DVD ($23.99) on Amazon. You can expect the disc prices to drop by about $5, however, to be more consistent with other current Universal Pictures titles.

On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc we expect Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio to show off the outstanding soundtrack that was nominated for a Golden Globe. Stay tuned as we’ll update the 1917 home media release with details on specs, bonus material and package art.