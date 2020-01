It’s hard to beat the quality of Bose, and right now the SoundSport wireless earbuds with StayHear+ Sport tips are only $99. That’s 50% off the list price of $149! The SoundSport model features up to 6 hours of battery life per charge, Bluetooth and NFC pairing, and weather resistance. Head over to Amazon to grab a pair of these Bose wireless earbuds while at this price.