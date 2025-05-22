All Episodes Of Survivor Are Now Streaming On Paramount+

“Survivor” photo courtesy of CBS

All 703 episodes of CBS hit reality TV show Survivor are now streaming on Paramount+, including the 48th season of the show which completed on May 21, 2025. Survivor celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, lead by host Jeff Probst who has seen the series win 7 Prime Time Emmys and numerous TV awards.

Season 48 ended with the 13th episode titled “Only One of Yous Can Win,” in which one castaway was crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize. Watch the Season 48 Finale Tribal Council below. On Paramount+, the episodes stream in HD (1080p) resolution.

Subsriptions to Paramount+ are available for $7.99 (Essential) and $12.99 (Paramount+ with Showtime) per month. The service is offering a free one-week trial.

“Survivor” is a popular reality TV competition that premiered in 2000 and is now in its 25th year. The show places a group of contestants, known as “castaways,” in remote locations where they must work together to survive and compete in various challenges. The goal is to outwit, outplay, and outlast the other players to win the grand prize, which is typically $1 million. Contestants are gradually eliminated through a voting process, and strategic gameplay, alliances, and social dynamics play crucial roles in determining the winner. The show combines elements of adventure, social strategy, and physical endurance, making it a long-running and influential staple in reality television.